Educator access announced for North Dakota Environmental Rights Film Festival

The Human Family nonprofit will offer educators online access to the North Dakota Environmental Rights Film Festival.

The free pass provides classroom or educational access to the films, filmmaker Q&As and panel discussions. Each film and discussion brings awareness to the climate, environmental rights, human rights and social justice.

Educators can complete the online form at https://tinyurl.com/NDERFFEducator. The form may also be accessed at www.NDERFF.org.

Online screenings will take place April 23-May 1 through the festival's virtual portal.

