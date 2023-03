The Optimist Club of Bismarck will be hosting its sixth annual Easter Egg Hunt in the Bismarck Event Center parking lot at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Registration starts at 1 p.m. Kids ages 3 and under start their hunt at 1:30 p.m., ages 4 to 6 at 2 p.m. and ages 7 to 9 at 2:30 p.m. Easter bags will be provided.