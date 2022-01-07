'Dressing in the Dakotas' set at state museum

The North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum in Bismarck will present “Dressing in the Dakotas" at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The program is by museum interpreter Tom Chase and Bismarck-area costumer/designer Michele Renner. It's free and open to the public.

Renner will describe replica historical outfits modeled by Tom Chase and Taryn Chase, engaging the audience in conversation about fashion, function, style and dress in the 19th and 20th centuries. The costumes were created by Renner.

The program and the historical outfits were developed to support the "Fashion & Function: North Dakota Style" exhibit at the State Museum on the state Capitol grounds.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0