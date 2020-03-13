Discussion to highlight road projects and archaeology

The Former Governors’ Mansion State Historic Site in Bismarck is hosting a discussion about the archaeological component of survey work on road projects.

"Time Travels: Recording Cultural Sites Along Transportation Corridors" is at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Damita Engel and Emily Sakariassen will discuss investigations into the archaeology, historic sites, and architecture in areas where road projects are planned or underway.

Engel is an archaeologist and Sakariassen an architectural historian with Metcalf Archaeological Consultants in Bismarck. The discussion will include interesting historical and architectural sites they have researched and recorded, artifacts such as potsherds and sod houses that have been found during surveys, and the basic methods for such work.

The Former Governors’ Mansion is at the corner of Fourth Street and Avenue B in Bismarck.

