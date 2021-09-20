Dakota Zoo opening African penguin exhibit

The Dakota Zoo in Bismarck is opening its African penguin exhibit.

The zoo has scheduled a grand opening for the facility at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday. The new children's playground adjacent to the penguin exhibit will open at the same time.

Zoo Director Terry Lincoln said earlier this summer that a penguin exhibit has been highly requested over the years.

The facility along the wilderness trail will house eight male African penguins. It includes an outdoor and indoor pool with naturalistic rockwork. The penguins -- which are not the cold-weather type -- will be outside in the summer and kept inside the heated facility during the colder months.

African penguins are listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species. The penguin population is threatened by oil pollution and overfishing along the southwestern coast of Africa, according to the site.

The Dakota Zoo is partnered with the Saving Animals From Extinction group and takes part in Species Survival Plan programs to help save vulnerable species such as the penguins from extinction.

