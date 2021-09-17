Dakota Zoo hosting Pollinator Day

The Dakota Zoo in Bismarck is hosting Pollinator Day on Saturday in partnership with the state Agriculture Department.

The event aims to educate the public about pollinators. Admission is free from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the first 1,000 people in the door will receive free train tickets to view the zoo’s new pollinator beds.

The state received a federal grant to establish honey bee colonies to educate the public about beekeeping and pollinators.

“We’re using the grant to help update and improve Dakota Zoo’s honey bee exhibits,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “The enhanced exhibit will have newer, bigger observation hives that will be more visible to the public and provide more room for the colony to thrive.”

The new exhibit will be revealed at 10:15 a.m. Saturday in the Discovery Center, and the bees will move to their new home at 10:30 a.m.

