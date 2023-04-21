The symposium will give 25 participants an opportunity to watch and work with professional turners. Sally Ault will turn a lidded box, Eric Lofstrom will turn a square bowl and Mark Kielpinski will turn spheres and Zentangle.

Participants have been invited to share their creations in an instant gallery, which will be located in the lobby of the Career Academy, 1200 College Drive. The free gallery is open for viewing to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Visitors also may watch participants work on projects with the demonstrators.