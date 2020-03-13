Dakota West Arts Council leader resigns

Eileen Walsh, former executive director of the West Dakota Arts Council, stands on Main Avenue in downtown Bismarck in 2018 beside one of the council's past community arts projects which placed local artists' work on traffic signal boxes. 

 Mike McCleary

Dakota West Arts Council Executive Director Eileen Walsh has resigned after 10 years.

"The Board thanks Walsh for her tireless work, vision and relationship-building as she looks ahead to spending more time with her family," the board of directors for the nonprofit arts organization said in announcing her resignation, which was effective Thursday.

Board President Andrea Birst is assuming the responsibilities until Walsh's successor is named. An applicant search will begin April 1, with the board hoping to fill the position by June 1.

The board is reviewing the description, responsibilities and requirements for the executive director position. It is holding a meeting for arts organizations to provide feedback, at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday in Meeting Room B at the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Library.

For more information, go to www.artscapital.org.

