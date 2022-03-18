Dakota Film Festival set at Belle Mehus

The Belle Mehus Auditorium in downtown Bismarck is hosting the two-day Dakota Film Festival later this month.

The evenings begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, and Friday, April 1.

That Thursday, “Reel Local” will feature a selection of films and discussions with local and expat filmmakers, including Bismarck State College alum Greg Berger’s "Lost Due to Incompetence," originally shot in Bismarck in 1979. The evening is free to attend.

That Friday, “Night of Shorts” will feature 11 award-winning short films from home and around the world. Tickets can be purchased for $19 in advance at DakotaFilmFestival.org or for $25 at the door.

More information on film selections can be found on the website.

