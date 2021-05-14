Dakota Cowboy Poetry gathering scheduled for Memorial Day weekend

The 35th annual Dakota Cowboy Poetry Gathering is scheduled for May 29-30, Memorial Day weekend at the Medora Community Center.

The May 29 evening show will be hosted by Connie Gjermundson, a native of Marshall. Dunseith poet Jarle Kvale kicks off the evening and singer Kim Harrington of Grand Rapids, Minnesota, will perform. Event founder Bill Lowman will then forerun The Radio Stars duo, Merrill Piepkorn and Loy Larson of Fargo.

The May 30 show will be emceed by cowboy singer Bob Petermann, of Wibaux, Montana. The evening will feature Fran Armstrong, of Medora, cowgirl Jan Schiferl, of Fordyce, Nebraska, followed by poet Jonathan Odermann, of Medora. The weekend closes with cowboy crooner, Greg Hager of Valley City.

Marie Odermann will host her production of the 35-year history of the Dakota Cowboy Poetry Gathering in the Roosevelt Room.

For more information, call Bill Lowman at 701-872-4746.

