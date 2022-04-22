Dakota Cowboy Poetry gathering scheduled for Memorial Day weekend

The 36th annual Dakota Cowboy Poetry Gathering is scheduled for May 28-29, Memorial Day weekend, at the Medora Community Center.

The weekend will begin with a presentation on South Dakota's first poet laureate by Pegie Douglas and Kim Bachman followed by open mic poets and cowboy songs. The evening show will be emceed by rancher and cowboy poet Bill Lowman and feature Nebraska poet Marci Broyhill, cowboy singer Vernon Prestegord of Twin Valley, Minnesota, cowboy poet and rancher Jim Hamilton, of Decker, Montana and Great Falls, Montana's Kurt Rockeman.

The May 29 event will start with cowboy gospel singing, an afternoon open mic session followed by the evening show emceed by cowgirl songwriter/singer Connie Gjermundson of Taylor. The evening will feature cowboy poet Ron Hansen of New Town, cowboy singer Richard Mosch of Erhard, Minnesota, and Duane Nelson, of Tygh Valley, Oregon. The weekend closes with singer Tom Brosseau of Grand Forks.

The Western Art Show will run both days in the Roosevelt Room.

For more information, call Bill Lowman at 701-872-4746.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0