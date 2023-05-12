The 37th annual Dakota Cowboy Poetry Gathering is scheduled for May 27-28 at the Medora Community Center.

The weekend will begin with "Ask a Cowboy Poet," where three veteran poets will field questions asked by the emcee, Troyd Geist, folklorist of the North Dakota Council on the Arts, with audience participation followed by cowboy peoms, western songs and more than 25 entertainers. The evening show will be emceed by radio personality Merrill Piepkorn and will feature Yvonne Hollenbeck, Clearfield, South Dakota; D.W. Groethe, Bainsville, Montana; Bill Lowman, Sentinel Butte; and anchored by Vicki Hill and Brent Voigt, Turtle Lake and Rhame.

The May 28 event will start with cowboy gospel singing, an afternoon open mic session followed by the evening show emceed by cowboy poet and radio personality Jarle Kvale. The evening will feature Bonnie Krogman, Wood, South Dakota; Jonathan Odermann, Medora; and Pegie Douglas, Hot Springs, South Dakota. The weekend closes with Terry and Linda Schwartz, rural Jamestown.

The Western Art and Photo Show will run both days in the Roosevelt Room.

For more information, call Bill Lowman at 701-872-4746.