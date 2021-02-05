 Skip to main content
Cross Ranch State Park hosting winter event

Cross Ranch State Park near Washburn is hosting a winter celebration event for all ages on Saturday, Feb. 13.

From 2-7 p.m. there will be various outdoors activities including a scavenger hunt, a guided hike and horse-drawn wagon rides for small groups. Soup and beverages will be served.    

Artist in residence Johnathan Campbell will lead a guided nature photography hike and night photography presentation. Visitors are asked to bring their own camera.

The park is about 9 miles south of Washburn. There is a $7 vehicle entrance fee unless a state park annual permit is displayed. Visitors are asked to observe coronavirus protocols. For more information, call the park at 701-794-3731. 

 

