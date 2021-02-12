 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cross Ranch State Park hosting Bismarck artist

Cross Ranch State Park hosting Bismarck artist

{{featured_button_text}}

Cross Ranch State Park is hosting Bismarck artist Johnathan Campbell for a 10-day residency.

The public is invited to join Campbell at the park on Saturday at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. for opportunities to explore outdoors photography. It's in conjunction with the park's Winterfest event. 

Campbell's residency is through the Artist in Residence Program, a collaboration between the state Parks & Recreation Department and the North Dakota Council on the Arts.

Cross Ranch State Park is 9 miles south of Washburn. It can be reached on Facebook and at 701-794-3731.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars we've lost so far in 2021 - January edition

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jimmy John’s - Meet the King
Entertainment

Jimmy John’s - Meet the King

  • Updated

Best: The hyperefficient and undeniably tasty meat-bread-veggie assembler gives us a nemesis, “King of Cold Cuts” Tony Bolognavich, played by a very well-cast Brad Garrett (“Everybody Loves Raymond”). Bolognavich, more of a “Scarface”-style meat boss than a chef, laments the rise of the rival sandwich empire he calls “Jimmy’s John’s.” Sure, JJ’s hand-slices real roast beef, Bolognavich says, but “I got ‘turkey’ and ham made by science.” It’s fresh and funny as it underscores the Jimmy John’s strength: Its sandwiches taste like real food.

Oatly - Field sing
Entertainment

Oatly - Field sing

  • Updated

Best: The actual CEO of alt-milk manufacturer Oatly sits at a keyboard in a field, singing a pro-oat-milk jingle he apparently wrote himself. “It’s like milk, but made for humans” and “Wow, no cow” are among the lyrics. With obviously DIY ads, there’s a fine line between charming and cheap. This one is way over on the charming side. (But oat milk still tastes like, you know, oats.)

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News