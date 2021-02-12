Cross Ranch State Park hosting Bismarck artist

Cross Ranch State Park is hosting Bismarck artist Johnathan Campbell for a 10-day residency.
The public is invited to join Campbell at the park on Saturday at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. for opportunities to explore outdoors photography. It's in conjunction with the park's Winterfest event.
Campbell's residency is through the Artist in Residence Program, a collaboration between the state Parks & Recreation Department and the North Dakota Council on the Arts.
Cross Ranch State Park is 9 miles south of Washburn. It can be reached on Facebook and at 701-794-3731.
