Cross Ranch State Park hosting annual Winterfest

Cross Ranch State Park is hosting its annual Winterfest celebration on Saturday.

The event will begin and end with refreshments at the Rivers Peoples Visitor Center, at 1 p.m. and at 6 p.m. Activities in between will include a water balloon range, a horse-drawn sleigh ride, backyard games and rides on a UTV. People who attend also can meet a Highway Patrol trooper and his search dog.

The activities are free with a daily vehicle pass of $7 or an annual pass of $35. The park is in Oliver County, south of Washburn and east of Center. It is 12 miles southeast of Hensler via paved roads or 6 miles by gravel. For paved access roads, follow the brown park directional signs off Highway 25 or 83.

The park can be reached at 701-794-3731.

