Country musician Kate Boytek kicks off two week North Dakota concert tour Nov. 4

Country musician Kate Boytek kicks off a two-week concert run next weekend in North Dakota.
The singer songwriter will perform Nov. 4-5 at Four Bears Casino in New Town and Nov. 5-20 at the Rockin' Horse Saloon in Minot.
“When I got the call to come to North Dakota to perform, I was immediately excited and grateful! This will be my first time performing in that area and I cannot wait to connect with everyone at these shows,” Boytek said.
For more information and tickets, go to www.kateboytekofficial.com.