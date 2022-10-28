 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Country musician Kate Boytek kicks off two week North Dakota concert tour Nov. 4

  • 0
Kate Boytek

Boytek

 PROVIDED

Country musician Kate Boytek kicks off a two-week concert run next weekend in North Dakota.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The singer songwriter will perform Nov. 4-5 at Four Bears Casino in New Town and Nov. 5-20 at the Rockin' Horse Saloon in Minot.

“When I got the call to come to North Dakota to perform, I was immediately excited and grateful! This will be my first time performing in that area and I cannot wait to connect with everyone at these shows,” Boytek said.

For more information and tickets, go to www.kateboytekofficial.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Remembering Leslie Jordan and his Instagram fame

Remembering Leslie Jordan and his Instagram fame

EDITOR'S NOTE: In 2021, Leslie Jordan talked about his Instagram fame and what it meant to him. On Monday, officials reported that Jordan died following a car accident. He was 67. Here's the story from last year: 

Watch Now: Related Video

Michael J. Fox is 'grateful' for the life he has despite health struggles

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News