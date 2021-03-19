 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Council on the Arts accepting grant applications

Council on the Arts accepting grant applications

{{featured_button_text}}

The North Dakota Council on the Arts is accepting online grant applications.

More information including program overviews, application instructions, tutorials and deadlines can be found online at www.arts.nd.gov/grants.

All fiscal year 2022 grants must be completed and submitted via the council's new online system at https://www.grantinterface.com/Home/Logon?urlkey=ndca

The grants are supported by the Council on the Arts, a state agency, and the National Endowment for the Arts. Funding is contingent on availability of money.

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Safety tips for online dating

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How much do you know about St. Patrick's Day?
Entertainment

How much do you know about St. Patrick's Day?

When most people hear "St. Patrick's Day" they usually associate the Irish holiday with shamrocks, drinking, and all things green. Not many know about the history behind the 5th century Christian missionary, St. Patrick and his contributions to Ireland. Test your knowledge and perhaps learn something new about this traditional Irish celebration!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News