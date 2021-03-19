Council on the Arts accepting grant applications

The North Dakota Council on the Arts is accepting online grant applications.
More information including program overviews, application instructions, tutorials and deadlines can be found online at www.arts.nd.gov/grants.
All fiscal year 2022 grants must be completed and submitted via the council's new online system at https://www.grantinterface.com/Home/Logon?urlkey=ndca.
The grants are supported by the Council on the Arts, a state agency, and the National Endowment for the Arts. Funding is contingent on availability of money.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!