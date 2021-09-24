Cotton Wood performing free concert in Bismarck

The North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum on the Capitol grounds in Bismarck is hosting a free concert by the Washburn-based bluegrass band Cotton Wood at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The concert will be in the outdoor Prairie Amphitheater. Seating is not provided, and those attending are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair. If there's bad weather, the concert will be moved to the indoor Russell Reid Auditorium.