Cotton Wood performing free concert in Bismarck

The North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum on the Capitol grounds in Bismarck is hosting a free concert by the Washburn-based bluegrass band Cotton Wood at 2 p.m. Sunday.
The concert will be in the outdoor Prairie Amphitheater. Seating is not provided, and those attending are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair. If there's bad weather, the concert will be moved to the indoor Russell Reid Auditorium.
The event is part of the State Historical Society of North Dakota's Sensational Sundays series, which offers free cultural programs that include a variety of lectures, concerts, movies and tours.