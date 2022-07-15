Former Miss America Cara Mund to emcee Think&Drink event

Bismarck native and former Miss America Cara Mund will be in Bismarck July 17 to emcee Humanities North Dakota's Think&Drink event.

The event will be from 6-8 p.m. at the Blarney Stone Pub and will have North Dakota Supreme Court Justice Jerod Tufte as moderator and social studies teacher Chris Cavanaugh as scholar.

The Think&Drink program hosts facilitated public conversation with scholars who have expertise on a certain subjects.

Attendees will discuss the following questions: "Do the events of Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol building constitute a rebellion?" and "What, if any, are the responsibilities of people during a pandemic to balance individual liberty and the common good?"

One free drink is included in the $10 ticket price. More information and registration can be found at www.humanitiesnd.org.