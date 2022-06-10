 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clothing-themed event set at Heritage Center

  • 0

The North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum is hosting "Canvas, Cocktails, Cookies, and Clothing" from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on June 28. 

Kim Eslinger, a working artist, instructor, and gallery and exhibits director for North Dakota’s Gateway to Science, will lead an evening of hands-on drawing and creation inspired by the "Fashion and Function: North Dakota Style" exhibit. The event will include a cash bar and clothing-themed cookies will be available.

All materials will be provided during the program, which is supported in part by a grant from the North Dakota Council on the Arts. Tickets are $20 and seats are limited. Register at shsnd.eventbrite.com.

For more information, contact Erik Holland at 701-328-2792.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Billie Eilish references Depp and Heard trial in new song

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News