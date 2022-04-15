Civic Chorus presents 'Singing in the Rain'

The Bismarck-Mandan Civic Chorus will present "Singing in the Rain" at 7:30 p.m. April 30 at Belle Mehus Auditorium in Bismarck.

Musical selections include "West Side Story" by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim, a now classic choral composition; “Cloudburst” by American composer Eric Whitacre; and a piece by Tom Porter, “The Prairie Storm.” Instrumentalists include BMCC accompanist Beth Weiss; Tonya Mertz, oboe; Natalia Vacarciuc, cello; Darren King, bass; Andrew Cooper, percussion; and the Octivators, a handbell duo from McCabe Methodist Church. Jubilate! of the Central Dakota Children’s Choir will also perform selections and sing with the Civic Chorus.

Tickets are $15 for general admission, $10 for seniors and children and free for preschoolers. Purchase tickets at bismanchorus.com or at the door. Tables of eight are $250 and can be reserved by calling 701-400-7774.

