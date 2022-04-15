 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Civic Chorus presents 'Singing in the Rain'

  • 0

The Bismarck-Mandan Civic Chorus will present "Singing in the Rain" at 7:30 p.m. April 30 at Belle Mehus Auditorium in Bismarck.

Musical selections include "West Side Story" by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim, a now classic choral composition; “Cloudburst” by American composer Eric Whitacre; and a piece by Tom Porter, “The Prairie Storm.” Instrumentalists include BMCC accompanist Beth Weiss; Tonya Mertz, oboe; Natalia Vacarciuc, cello; Darren King, bass; Andrew Cooper, percussion; and the Octivators, a handbell duo from McCabe Methodist Church. Jubilate! of the Central Dakota Children’s Choir will also perform selections and sing with the Civic Chorus. 

Tickets are $15 for general admission, $10 for seniors and children and free for preschoolers. Purchase tickets at bismanchorus.com or at the door. Tables of eight are $250 and can be reserved by calling 701-400-7774.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Student art show on display

Student art show on display

The 13th Annual Juried Student Art Show will be on display beginning Tuesday at Bismarck Art and Galleries, at 422 E. Front Ave.

Watch Now: Related Video

Frank Langella reportedly axed from Netflix TV series following misconduct investigation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News