Chamber hosting '12 Tastes of Christmas'

The Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC is hosting the "12 Tastes of Christmas" on Thursday at the National Energy Center of Excellence at Bismarck State College.

The event in the Bavendick Stateroom on the fourth floor is from 4:30-7 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to network while taste-testing holiday-inspired cocktails, wine, beer, spirits and more. There will be free hors d’oeurves and a cash bar, and music by Brian Gray.

The cost is $25 for chamber members and $50 for general admission. To register, go to https://bit.ly/3Difshq or contact Josie Smyle at jsmyle@bmcedc.com. For more information, call the chamber office at 701-223-5660.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0