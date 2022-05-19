Century Wind Ensemble to be honored, perform

The Bismarck Century High School Wind Ensemble will be formally designated the 2022-23 Governor’s Band during a Friday event at the Capitol.

Gov. Doug Burgum earlier this month chose the ensemble as his official state band for the upcoming year, and the Jamestown High School Choir as his official state chorus.

Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford will deliver remarks and present the Century ensemble with the designation at 12:30 p.m. Friday in the Capitol's Memorial Hall. The ensemble that's directed by Chris Dasovich and consists of 47 students will then perform. The public is invited to attend.

