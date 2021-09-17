 Skip to main content
Capitol Gallery hosts 'Bison Ballet'
Dave Borlaug holds a canvas painted by Sally Chernenko for the "Bison Ballet" exhibit at Capitol Gallery in downtown Bismarck.

 

 Tom Stromme

Nearly 70 pieces of art depicting bison are on display at Capitol Gallery in downtown Bismarck.

The "Bison Ballet" show opened last week and continues through Oct. 16 at the gallery at 109 N. Fourth St.

“We are so excited to be working with over 20 artists, each in their own way expressing how these ‘primas of the plains’ look through their mind’s eye,” Gallery Co-director Marci Narum said. “From highly detailed, representational paintings, to expressive or abstract, along with bronzes and other three-dimensional works, it’s a fascinating display.”

The Capital Gallery is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by appointment. For more information go to www.TheCapitalGallery.com or call 701-751-1698.

