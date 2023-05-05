The North Dakota Council on the Arts is exhibiting artworks by printmaker Anna Johnson as well as Tiny Print Press Kits through August on the 18th observatory floor of the Capitol building in Bismarck.

Johnson, an enrolled member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians, uses many different medias including historical ledgers and patterned ribbons that pay tribute to North Dakota and her Native heritage. She is originally from Bismarck, received her Bachelor of Fine Arts in printmaking and drawing from North Dakota State University and lives in Fargo.

To complement Johnson's work, NDSU School of Design, Architecture and Art used 3-D printers to create tiny Print Presses for elder mobility issues. The kits include printing presses, art materials, creative aging resources and curriculum.

There also is an exhibit of oil paintings by Katrina Case. This display can be viewed by stopping in the Governor's Staff offices on the ground floor.

For more information, go to https://www.arts.nd.gov/featured-artists-capitol.