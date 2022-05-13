Capitol art display features paintings

The North Dakota Council on the Arts is exhibiting Nicole Gagner oil on canvas paintings as well as small, three-dimensional painted wooden houses through Aug. 30 on the 18th observatory floor of the Capitol building in Bismarck.

Gagner is an artist who lives and works in Bismarck. She studied in Georgia and California and has traveled extensively painting and drawing around the world, including Utah, New Zealand and at a Voices of the Wilderness Artist Residency in Selawik, Alaska.

Artwork on display includes Gagner's iconic "grandmother's pickles" alongside delicate little wooden doll houses. For more information, go to https://www.arts.nd.gov/featured-artists-capitol.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0