 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Capitol art display features china

  • 0
artwork.jpg

A variety of painted China objects from the Midstate Porcelain Art Guild

 PROVIDED

The North Dakota Council on the Arts is exhibiting a variety of intricately painted two- and three-dimensional artworks from the Midstate Porcelain Art Guild through April 28 on the 18th observatory floor of the Capitol building in Bismarck.

The Midstate Porcelain Art Guild includes people from many small communities in central North Dakota. The guild’s mission is to promote educational programs of the fine art of painting on porcelain, or china.

Artwork on display include mugs, platters, jewelry, vessels and tiles. The themes are varied, including animals, flora, fauna and rural farm scenes. For more information, go to https://www.arts.nd.gov/featured-artists-capitol.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stars we've lost in 2021

Stars we've lost in 2021

Here's a look back at all of the well-known actors, actresses, athletes, musicians, and more who have died in 2021. 

Jan. 6 panel seeks interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity

Jan. 6 panel seeks interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection on Tuesday requested an interview with Fox News personality Sean Hannity, one of former President Donald Trump’s closest allies in the media, as the committee continues to widen its scope.

Tattoo artist anger over new EU rules goes beyond skin deep

Tattoo artist anger over new EU rules goes beyond skin deep

BRUSSELS (AP) — Tattoo parlors say their art will lose a lot of its vibrancy after European Union rules banning thousands of chemicals in their coloring ink kick in on Wednesday. The 27-nation bloc answers back that public health will be much better served with tougher restrictions on elements in ink that may cause cancer or allergies.

Watch Now: Related Video

Betty White’s funeral plans are being 'handled privately'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News