Capitol art display features china

The North Dakota Council on the Arts is exhibiting a variety of intricately painted two- and three-dimensional artworks from the Midstate Porcelain Art Guild through April 28 on the 18th observatory floor of the Capitol building in Bismarck.
The Midstate Porcelain Art Guild includes people from many small communities in central North Dakota. The guild’s mission is to promote educational programs of the fine art of painting on porcelain, or china.
Artwork on display include mugs, platters, jewelry, vessels and tiles. The themes are varied, including animals, flora, fauna and rural farm scenes. For more information, go to https://www.arts.nd.gov/featured-artists-capitol.