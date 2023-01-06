Capitol art display features Artists in Residency program works

The North Dakota Council on the Arts and the the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department is exhibiting Artists in Residency program works of art through April 25 on the 18th observatory floor of the Capitol building in Bismarck.

From Brad Bachmeier’s work using local clays and minerals, Nicole Gagner’s oil paintings inspired by the scenery in several state parks to Johnathan Campbell’s photography and the intricate bonadsmaling (tapestry painting) of Pieper Bloomquist’s folk-art style, the gallery will showcase the artists and North Dakota state parks.

The Artist in Residency program offers North Dakota artists the opportunity to stay and work in various environments where they can draw inspiration from a North Dakota state park, demonstrate their skills and help park visitors of all ages discover their artistic side.

An opening reception is set for Jan. 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a light lunch. Several of the artists will be present. For more information, go to www.arts.nd.gov.