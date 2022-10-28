 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Capital Quiltfest set for Nov. 4-6 at the Bismarck Hotel and Conference Center

The 2022 Capital Quilters' Quiltfest "Discover Quilting" will be held Nov. 4-6 at the Bismarck Hotel and Conference Center.

The event offers an exhibit of handmade quilts, hands-on classes, vendors, demos and a silent auction. Saturday's banquet features a trunk show by Sally Manke, a nationally recognized textile artist.

The Quilt Show and Merchant Mall will run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 4, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 5 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 6.

Admission is $5 for individuals 12 years of age or older. For more information and tickets, go to www.ndcapitalquilters.com.

