Capital Gallery to induct five North Dakota artists into Hall of Fame

The Capital Gallery will induct five North Dakota artists into its Icon Hall of Fame on Thursday in Bismarck.

Artists are Vern Erickson, Bismarck; Walter Piehl, Minot; Kaye Burian, Manning; Butch Thunder Hawk, Bismarck; and Todd Clausnitzer, Bismarck.

“We hold in high regard the people who have made The Capital Gallery one of the Upper Midwest’s most notable fine art galleries and we have created a hall of fame to honor and celebrate them and their work,” says Jim Christianson, chairman of the Capital Gallery Society. “Their success is our success, and the broader community benefits from what they create. We also celebrate, with deep gratitude, our patrons who make our mission successful.” 

The induction ceremony will take place during the gallery's annual fundraising gala at Bismarck State College. 

For more information, email info@thecapitalgallery.com or to purchase tickets go to thecapitalgallery.com.

