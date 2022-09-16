Capital Gallery 'Opening Day' exhibition features waterfowl and outdoors art

More than 10 artists are on display in The Capital Gallery’s newest exhibition, “Opening Day,” which features waterfowl and outdoors art from mostly regional artists.

The display coincides with the Federal Duck Stamp Contest taking place this month in Bismarck. Artists are Todd Clausnitzer, Sam Coleman, Sally Chernenko, Vern Erickson, Alicia Leingang and Brenda Molinaro, all of Bismarck; Marcella Rose, Pelican Rapids, Minnesota; Patrick Shannon, Vergas, Minnesota; Katrina Case, Drake; Kent Burkhardsmeier, Deerfield Beach, Florida; and Jon Offutt, Fargo.

“Enjoy stunning images of ducks, geese, pheasants, and more in this assembly of paintings, sculptures and pottery,” said gallery co-director Marci Narum. “You’ll be amazed at the depth of talent we have right here in our communities!”

The exhibition runs through Oct. 31. The nonprofit gallery at 109 N. 4th St. in Bismarck is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, go to www.TheCapitalGallery.com.