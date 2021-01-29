Capital Gallery 'Into the West' exhibition features multiple artists

Nearly 20 artists are represented in The Capital Gallery’s newest exhibition, “Into the West,” which features an array of Western Americana paintings and bronzes.

Artists are Cherie Roshau, Dickinson; James McCulloch, Almont; Walter Piehl, Minot; Kaye Burian, Manning; Vern Erickson, Bismarck; Butch Thunder Hawk, Bismarck; Monte Yellow Bird, Rio Rancho, New Mexico; Michael Westergard, Plentywood, Montana; Kalenze Kraft, Berthold; Bob Scriver, Browning, Montana; Gary P. Miller, Mandan; Katrina Case, Anamoose; Linda Donlin, Bismarck; Michael Haynes, Salida, Colorado; Dotun Popoola, Nigeria; Brian Borlaug, Mayer, Minnesota; and Patrick Shannon, Vergas, Minnesota.

“We’ve never featured so many artists in one exhibition, although all are perfect fits with our Western theme,” Gallery Vice President Marci Narum said.

The exhibition is made possible by a gift from Clarice and Reuben Liechty, of Jamestown. The nonprofit gallery at 109 N. 4th St. in Bismarck is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and by appointment. For more information, go to www.TheCapitalGallery.com or call 701-751-1698.

