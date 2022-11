The Capital Gallery’s second annual exhibition “I'll Be Home” features fine art alongside home furnishings and decor.

Sky and landscapes of painter Michael Haynes, Wildwood, Missouri, are on display as well as new works of other Capital Gallery artists.

The exhibition runs through Jan. 31. The nonprofit gallery at 109 N. 4th St. in Bismarck is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, go to www.TheCapitalGallery.com.