Capital Gallery 'Girl on Fire' exhibition features multiple artists

More than 12 artists are represented in The Capital Gallery’s newest exhibition, “Girl on Fire,” which features an array of regional female artists.

Artists are Lynae Hanson, Bismarck; Bobbie Lee, Bismarck; Nancy Ness, Fargo; Kate Baldock, Fargo; Katrina Case, Anamoose; Donna Cristy, Bismarck; Linda Donlin, Bismarck; Lauren Donovan, Hazen; Ellen Diederich, Fargo; Kalenze Kraft, Berthold; Alicia Leingang, Bismarck; Brenda Molinaro, Bismarck; Ellen Moses, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota; and Marcella Rose, Pelican Rapids, Minnesota.

The exhibit's special feature is a display of pieces that were commissioned and created for the entrance of the Bismarck Event Center including “Anonymous Phenomenon” by Angie Swiec Kambeitz, Bismarck; "All Roads Lead to Bismarck,” Lacie Van Orman, Bismarck; and "Sending Love," Keely Perkins, Miles City, Montana.

“We are so happy to have artists who have been lighting up the landscape of art and culture in North Dakota participate in this exciting exhibition, with three new artists to the gallery on display,” Gallery Co-director Marci Narum said.

The exhibition runs through Aug. 26. The nonprofit gallery at 109 N. 4th St. in Bismarck is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, go to www.TheCapitalGallery.com.