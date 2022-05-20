Capital Gallery features paintings, glass

Bismarck native and Missoula, Montana, artist Britta Anderson, Fargo glass blower Jon Offutt and Hazen artist Lauren Donovan headline the “Over the Rainbow" exhibition on display at Capitol Gallery in downtown Bismarck.

The show features over 100 art objects through June 30, from Anderson’s oil paintings of sea, land, and cloudscapes along with muslin sculptural works, to Offutt and Donovan’s glass pieces. New works from Vergas, Minnesota, copper and steel artist Patrick Shannon also are on display.

The Capital Gallery is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by appointment at 109 N. Fourth St. For more information go to www.TheCapitalGallery.com or call 701-751-1698.

