The Capital Gallery’s exhibition “Come Rain or Come Shine” features watercolor paintings and copper art.

Watercolorists are Zhimin Guan, professor of art at Minnesota State University Moorhead; Alicia Leingang, Shelley Larson, Nicole Gagner, and Claire Wiseman of Bismarck; Ellen Jean Diederich of Fargo. Copper artist is Patrick Shannon, Vergas, Minnesota and custom woodwork pieces of Tim Tello and Randy Miller, Bismarck, are also on display.

The exhibition runs through May. The nonprofit gallery at 109 N. 4th St. in Bismarck is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, go to www.TheCapitalGallery.com.