 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Capital City Coin Club sets trade show

  • 0

The Capital City Coin Club will host its Annual Trade Show on Saturday and Sunday, April 2-3, at the Eagles Club in Bismarck.

Dealers from the Upper Midwest will be buying and selling coins, currency, stamps, tokens and similar items. Saturday hours will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday hours will be from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is $1 for adults; preteen children are free.

The club will sponsor its annual Boy Scout and Girl Scout Coin Collecting Merit Badge class on Saturday beginning at 8:30 a.m.

The Eagles Club is at 313 N. 26th St. For more information call Larry Schneider at 701-258-9438.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Five movies that have won the most Oscars of all time

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News