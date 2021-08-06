Capital A’Fair set this weekend on state Capitol grounds

The Bismarck Art & Galleries Association will host the 47th Annual Capital A’Fair this weekend on the state Capitol grounds.

The summer art fair will feature nearly 100 artisans from across the country, with more than a dozen food booths.

There will be old-fashioned craft demonstrations throughout the grounds. Live entertainment will take place on the main stage Saturday and Sunday. The Cottonwood Bluegrass Band will be featured Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., and The Waddington Brothers Band will be featured on Sunday from 12-1:45 p.m.

There will be a barrel train for children on the lawn south of the Veterans War Memorial. JT’s Inflatables will be in the same area.

Local sidewalk chalk artists will be working both days on the sidewalk in front of the Capitol steps. There will be a Mustang and Ford Classic Car Show in the north parking lot on Sunday.

Event hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

