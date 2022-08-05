 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Capital A’Fair set this weekend on state Capitol grounds

CAPITAL A'FAIR (copy)

Admirers walks around the large tented exhibit booth viewing the artwork of Darren Olson Photography while walking around the mall grounds at the state Capitol for the 2019 Capital A'Fair in Bismarck. 

 MIKE MCCLEARY, TRIBUNE

The Bismarck Art & Galleries Association will host the 48th Annual Capital A’Fair this weekend on the state Capitol grounds.

The summer art fair will feature nearly 80 artisans from across the country, with more than a dozen food booths.

There will be craft demonstrations throughout the grounds. Live entertainment will take place on the main stage Saturday and Sunday with vocal, instrumental performances and two dance groups planned.

Local sidewalk chalk artists will be working both days on the sidewalk in front of the Capitol steps and inflatables for kids. There will be a classic car show in the north parking lot on Sunday.

Event hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

