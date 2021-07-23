 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Camp Hancock workshop set
0 Comments

Camp Hancock workshop set

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Camp Hancock State Historic Site in Bismarck is hosting a free workshop Saturday on creating a dutchman patch.

"When working to preserve historic buildings, it is our goal to preserve as much of the original structure as possible during repairs,” site Supervisor Johnathan Campbell said. “If a board has rot in a small section, a dutchman patch can repair the damage without removing the entire board."

The workshop "Historic Preservation: Dutchman Patch" is from 2-4 p.m. Campbell will teach techniques for creating a dutchman patch on portions of the 1881 Bread of Life Church at Camp Hancock.

For more information, contact Campbell at 701-328-9528.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Kate Beckinsale has never gone on a date

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News