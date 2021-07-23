Camp Hancock workshop set

Camp Hancock State Historic Site in Bismarck is hosting a free workshop Saturday on creating a dutchman patch.
"When working to preserve historic buildings, it is our goal to preserve as much of the original structure as possible during repairs,” site Supervisor Johnathan Campbell said. “If a board has rot in a small section, a dutchman patch can repair the damage without removing the entire board."
The workshop "Historic Preservation: Dutchman Patch" is from 2-4 p.m. Campbell will teach techniques for creating a dutchman patch on portions of the 1881 Bread of Life Church at Camp Hancock.
For more information, contact Campbell at 701-328-9528.