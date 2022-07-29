Camp Hancock State Historic Site hosting events in August

Camp Hancock State Historic Site in Bismarck is hosting "Weather Day" and "Taking Photos" events in August.

“Weather Day” from 12-3 p.m. Thursday will feature activities from North Dakota's Gateway to Science, Bismarck State College and the National Weather Service. Warning Coordination Meteorologist John Paul Martin will present about weather balloons and how they work, and musician KittyKo will perform.

Cookies and lemonade will be served. The event is open to all ages, day cares and day camps. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

On Aug. 19 from 1-3 p.m., site supervisor Johnathan Campbell will lead a hands-on program detailing how to use a number of vintage film cameras. Participants can take photos with the cameras and assist in the film-developing process.

Both events are free. For more information, contact Campbell at shsfgm@nd.gov or call 701-328-9528.