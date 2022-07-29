 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Camp Hancock State Historic Site hosting events in August

  • 0
John Paul Martin

Warning Coordination Meteorologist John Paul Martin

Camp Hancock State Historic Site in Bismarck is hosting "Weather Day" and "Taking Photos" events in August.

“Weather Day” from 12-3 p.m. Thursday will feature activities from North Dakota's Gateway to Science, Bismarck State College and the National Weather Service. Warning Coordination Meteorologist John Paul Martin will present about weather balloons and how they work, and musician KittyKo will perform.

Cookies and lemonade will be served. The event is open to all ages, day cares and day camps. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

On Aug. 19 from 1-3 p.m., site supervisor Johnathan Campbell will lead a hands-on program detailing how to use a number of vintage film cameras. Participants can take photos with the cameras and assist in the film-developing process.

Both events are free. For more information, contact Campbell at shsfgm@nd.gov or call 701-328-9528. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tony Dow's management team removes statement star has died

Tony Dow's management team removes statement star has died

After sharing a statement on his verified Facebook account Tuesday morning that Tony Dow, an actor and director best known for his role as older brother Wally Cleaver on "Leave It to Beaver," had died, Dow's management team has removed the statement.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

A sequel to ‘The Gray Man’ is already in the works

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News