Burleigh County Farm Bureau to sponsor 'Silo' screening

The Burleigh County Farm Bureau is sponsoring a screening of the movie "Silo."

The event is Tuesday, March 24, at 6:30 p.m. at the North Dakota Heritage Center in Bismarck. Seating is limited, so people should RSVP to Heather Lang by email at heather@foreverfreshflorals.com.

"Silo" tells the story of Cody Rose, an 18-year-old who falls victim to a grain entrapment incident in a small American farm town. It is not a documentary but is inspired by real events.

"If by showing this film we can prevent even one bin/silo accident, I’d call that a win," said Alysa Leier, North Dakota Farm Bureau's promotional and educational chairwoman. 

The film’s trailer is available at silothefilm.com.

