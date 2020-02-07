'Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story' coming to Bismarck Event Center

The national tour of "Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story" will play the Bismarck Event Center on Monday, April 6.

The show is the replacement for the national tour of "Once," which was scheduled at the Event Center on Feb. 17 but canceled by the producers late last year.

All current season and single ticket holders to "Once" can attend "Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story" at no additional cost. Those who can't attend the new date should call the Event Center Box Office at (701) 355-1384.

"Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story" is billed as the show that inspired a generation of jukebox musicals including "Jersey Boys," "Mamma Mia" and "We Will Rock You." It is in its 30th year and has been seen by more than 22 million music fans.

Tickets can be purchased through BismarckEventCenter.com or by calling the box office. Tickets range from $38 to $67.

