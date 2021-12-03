 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Buckstop Junction to host hay rides

  • 0

Buckstop Junction in east Bismarck will host Santa's Old Town Hay Ride from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Vintage John Deere tractors will pull hay rides around the streets of the historical village. The event also will include visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, sweet treats and warm beverages, balloon animals, and crafts and Christmas grab bags for the kids. The Vintage Christmas Shoppe will be open at the entrance building.

Admission is $5 per person; kids under 5 are free. People who want photos with the Clauses should bring their own cameras.

Buckstop Junction is at 3805 E. Bismarck Expressway. Proceeds benefit the preservation efforts of the Missouri Valley Historical Society at Buckstop Junction. For more information, call 701-220-6311 or go to www.BuckstopJunction.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince Harry continues his late mother's mission with new film

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News