BSC Theatre presents 'Peter and Wendy'

Bismarck State College Theatre will present “Peter and Wendy" next weekend.

This adaptation of the classic Peter Pan story explores a darker side of Neverland, according to director Erin Weichel.

“Maybe it [Neverland] isn't the perfection that was promised by Peter Pan, but instead it’s a place where you stay stuck in your role as mother, or leader or villain, and you aren't given a chance to grow or change into something more or better,” said Weichel.

Performances are Dec. 8-10 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 11 at 2:30 p.m. in the Sidney J. Lee Auditorium on the BSC campus. Reserved tickets can be purchased in advance online at bsctheatre.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.