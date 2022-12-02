 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BSC Theatre presents 'Peter and Wendy'

Bismarck State College Theatre will present “Peter and Wendy" next weekend. 

This adaptation of the classic Peter Pan story explores a darker side of Neverland, according to director Erin Weichel.

“Maybe it [Neverland] isn't the perfection that was promised by Peter Pan, but instead it’s a place where you stay stuck in your role as mother, or leader or villain, and you aren't given a chance to grow or change into something more or better,” said Weichel.

Performances are Dec. 8-10 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 11 at 2:30 p.m. in the Sidney J. Lee Auditorium on the BSC campus. Reserved tickets can be purchased in advance online at bsctheatre.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.

