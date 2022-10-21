 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BSC Theatre presents 'Frankenstein'

Bismarck State College Theatre will present “Frankenstein" this weekend. 

Directed by Daniel Walstad, Nick Dear's adaptation of Mary Shelley’s 1818 novel is told mostly from The Creature’s perspective and focuses on the psychology of The Creature’s experiences rather than the science experiments.

Performances are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in the Sidney J. Lee Auditorium on the BSC campus. Reserved tickets can be purchased in advance online at bsctheatre.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.

