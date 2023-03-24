Bismarck State College Theatre will present “A Year with Frog and Toad" next week.

The musical, based on the children’s book series written and illustrated by Arnold Lobel, originally premiered at The Children’s Theatre Company in Minneapolis and in 2003, debuted on Broadway, according to director Daniel Walstad.

“Though the original stories were fabulously illustrated and the stage adaptation is filled with wonderful music, the relatability of the friendship between Frog and Toad… is what makes this story so special,” said Walstad.

Performances are March 29-April 1 at 7:30 p.m. and April 2 at 2:30 p.m. in the Sidney J. Lee Auditorium on the BSC campus. Reserved tickets can be purchased in advance online at bsctheatre.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.