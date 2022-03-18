 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BSC hosting clay artists

  • 0

Bismarck State College is hosting presentations by Red Lodge Clay Center residents Bill Jones and Christopher Watt.

The public is invited to attend informal conversations with the artists while they work on their pots in LEA Hall 221 on Monday, March 28, from 8-9:50 a.m. and 1-3:50 p.m., and Tuesday, March 20, from 9-11:50 a.m.

An evening presentation that Tuesday will take place in the BSC National Energy Center of Excellence Basin Electric Auditorium at 7:30 p.m.

All presentations are free and open to the public. For more information on the Red Lodge Clay Center in Montana, go to https://www.redlodgeclaycenter.com/.

