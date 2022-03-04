BSC gallery plans 3 art exhibits

The Bismarck State College Gannon Gallery will feature three art exhibits showcasing local talent during the spring semester.

“The Art of Writing” by the BisMan Writing Guild is on display through Monday.

From March 14 through April 7, the gallery will feature works by Century High School students. An artist reception will be held on Tuesday, March 29, from 4-6 p.m.

From April 19 through May 6, the gallery will display the Juried Visual Art Student Exhibition with pieces by BSC visual art students. The artist reception will be Thursday, May 5.

Gannon Gallery is on the second floor of LEA Hall, 1400 Schafer St., on campus. All exhibits are free and open to the public Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

