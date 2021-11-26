BSC choral director in Grammy-nominated performance

The director of choral activities at Bismarck State College is part of a Grammy-nominated performance.
“Sheehan: Liturgy of Saint John Chrysostom” is nominated for Best Choral Performance. Thoms is a featured bass soloist in the Saint Tikhon Choir performance conducted by Benedict Sheehan. The choir is based in South Canaan, Pennsylvania.
Thoms has been a professional conductor and choral singer for more than 20 years, and has performed as a professional soloist at New York City’s Carnegie Hall.
The 64th annual Grammy Awards will be held Jan. 31 in Hollywood.