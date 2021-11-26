 Skip to main content
BSC choral director in Grammy-nominated performance

Jason Thoms, director of choral activities at Bismarck State College.

The director of choral activities at Bismarck State College is part of a Grammy-nominated performance.

“Sheehan: Liturgy of Saint John Chrysostom” is nominated for Best Choral Performance. Thoms is a featured bass soloist in the Saint Tikhon Choir performance conducted by Benedict Sheehan. The choir is based in South Canaan, Pennsylvania.

Thoms also is the founder and artistic director of Dakota Pro Musica, a nonprofit music and performing arts organization that creates concert and educational experiences for audiences in the Bismarck region and around the state.

Thoms has been a professional conductor and choral singer for more than 20 years, and has performed as a professional soloist at New York City’s Carnegie Hall.

The 64th annual Grammy Awards will be held Jan. 31 in Hollywood.

